GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Another year, another several hundred documents shredded in the Electric City.
Shred Day 2023 has come and gone, shredding your sensitive documents; like bank statements, credit card statements, bills, and more.
"There's a lot of scams out there and things stolen. I was that several years ago when I retired from here, I went on a trip and they got my information. So, you know, it's great to have everything shredded," said a Great Falls resident participating in Shred Day 2023.
Shred Day happens annual at the Montana Credit Union.
"This is a great opportunity. There's not a whole lot of them that go on... And this gives us an opportunity to make sure stuff is disposed of properly," said a Great Falls resident participating in Shred Day 2023.
Shred Day is also a time to collect food donations for the Great Falls Community Food Bank.
So it doesn't matter if it's food or sensitive documents, the community says this is a great day in Great Falls.
"I think it's a it's a great service that the credit union provides," said a Great Falls resident participating in Shred Day 2023.
According to the Montana Credit Union, in 2022 it was the second highest year for shredding paper, with over 11,000 lbs. processed and 1,000 pounds of food and $275 was raised for the food bank.
We will have total numbers of documents shredded and food raised on June 29, 2023.
