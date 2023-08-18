UPDATE, AUG. 18:
More trails have been closed due to the 198-acre Sidney Fire burning southwest of Browning in Pondera County.
As of an update sent Thursday night, the fire is currently burning in timber on the west side of the South Fork Two Medicine River, and moving south towards Badger Cabin where prior fire events burned in 2007 and 2017.
The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council has granted approval for fire personnel to use water from Dog Gun Lake on the Blackfeet Reservation to fight the fire.
New closures due to the fire now include an extended section of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District and closes 19 other trail segments in the area near the fire.
The following trail closures are in place:
- Trail 101 from the intersection of Trail 119 and Trail 101 to the junction of 101 and 133.
- Trails 133, from Summit Trailhead, and Trail 133.1, from Summit Campground, to where these 2 trails join Trail 101.
- Trail 134 from the junction of Trail 134 and Trail 137 to the junction of Trail 134 and Road 8958.
- Trail 101.1a between the junctions of Trail 101.1a and Trail 101.
- Trail 101.1b between the junctions of Trail 101.1b and Trail 101.
- Trail 103 from the junction of Trail 103 and Trail 101 to the junction of Trail 103 and Trail 142.
- Trail 103.1.
- Trail 103.2 from the junction of Trail 103.2 and Trail 144 to the junction of Trail 103.2 and Trail 103.
- Trail 136 from the junction of Trail 136 and Trail 101 to the junction of Trail 136 and Trail 137.
- Trail 137 from the junction of Trail 136 and Trail 137 to the junction of Trail 137 and Trail 101.
- Trail 144 from the junction of Trail 144 and Trail 103 to the junction of Trail 144 and Trail 104.
- Trail 141 from the junction of Trail 141 and Trail 103 to the junction of Trail 144 and Trail 103.
- Trail 142 from the junction of Trail 103 and Trail 142 to Trail 141.
- Trail 102 from the junction of Trail 102 and Trail 101 to the junction of Trail 102 and Trail 170.
- Trail 102A.
- Trail 170 from the junction of Trail 170 and Trail 101 to the junction of Trail 170 and Trail 102.
- Trail 140 from the junction of Trail 140 and Trail 170 to the junction of Trail 140 and Trail 181.
- Trail 181 from the junction of Trail 181 and Trail 140 to the junction of Trail 181 and Trail 170.
- Trail 119.
UPDATE, AUG. 8:
The Sidney Fire is estimated to but just under 50 acres and is burning just about 21 miles southwest of Browning, Montana.
The Rocky Mountain Ranger District trail crew reported the fire on August 1, 2023.
Now, they're closing trails adjacent to the fire for public safety.
Forest order # 01-15-01 -23-17 closes several trails on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District adjacent to the Sidney Fire, including:
- Trail 101 from the junction of 101 and 133
- Trails 133, from Summit Trailhead, and Trail 133.1, from Summit Campground, to where these 2 trails join Trail 137
- Trail 134 from Forest Road 8958 to the junction with Trail 137
- Trail 137 from the Trail 133/133.1 junction to the Trail 137/101 junction
- Trail 136 which runs between Trails 101 and 137
UPDATE, AUG. 4:
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest gave an update on the Sidney Fire burning south of Browning.
As of Friday evening, the fire is 100 acres large and 0% contained.
It is believed lightning started this fire.
InciWeb reports the following trails have been closed due to this fire:
- Trail 101 from the junction of 101 and 133.
- Trails 133, from Summit Trailhead, and Trail 133.1, from -Summit Campground, to where these 2 trails join Trail 137.
- Trail 134 from Forest Road 8958 to the junction with Trail 137.
- Trail 137 from the Trail 133/133.1 junction to the Trail 137/101 junction.
- Trail 136 which runs between Trails 101 and 137.
HEART BUTTE, Mont. - A fire was reported south of Highway 2, 2.5 miles west from the Badger Cabin admin site.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest reports the fire is burning in Pondera County and is estimated to be 30 acres large.
Resources are working on structure protection of the admin cabin site, and fire management is considering suppression actions to protect values at risk in the vicinity of the Blackfeet Reservation and Highway 2.
There are fire footprints from 2007 and 2017 near the fire which will provide opportunities for fire management since fuels in these footprints are less dense and suppression actions are most likely to be effective according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
Hikers are advised that a detour through this section of Continental Divide Trail may be required as the situation evolves.
