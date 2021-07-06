GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Children's Museum of Montana and Conservatory ASL Northwest (CAN) teamed up to help build language skills in children through an event called 'Sign & Play'.
"The purpose of sign and play is to present a positive deaf presence in our community for exposure and inclusion," said Dorri Holzheimer, the CAN deaf docent for Sign & Play.
You can see the kids eyes light up as they learn something new and are able to communicate with their hands.
"The more our community can make everything accessible to them that's accessible to every hearing child the stronger our community will be," said Sherrie Neff, the executive director for the museum.
The leaders and role models of the program bring or zoom in specialists that are deaf from specific fields to show deaf and hard of hearing children you don't have limitations on what you can do in life.
"There are deaf children that are here with us when we do this also kind of gives them a new method of visiting with them. How many people are uncomfortable or ashamed of not being able to communicate with someone else. When really it's not that hard to learn, it's not that unusual for hearing people to learn to communicate with people," said Neff.
For hearing kids - it gives them the chance to learn a second language as well as communicate with deaf or hard of hearing children.
Both Neff and Holzheimer say the community doesn't get this type of exposure.
"We're from the same community, we live in the same place, and there's no exposure for inclusion when it comes to deaf and hard of hearing kids getting together. So, we really want to give that to our community and to pull everyone together," said Holzheimer.
"It's amazing what they have to add to our community that we don't necessarily get the full potential of because we're not including them and we need to," said Neff.
Sign & Play is held every Tuesday at the museum at 3:30 P.M. until July 20th when funding for the project runs out.
The museum says they will continue inclusion efforts and while many volunteers are willing to help with this project, they still need help.
"So it's appropriate, it's effective, it's inspirational to these children and not just words," said Neff.
If you would like to donate to keep the project running, click here and ask to talk to Neff.