GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Signs pointing to recreation sites in Great Falls have begun to be installed throughout the Electric City.
In 2012 the Great Falls Business Improvement District (BID) adopted a master plan which called for a wayfinding plan, and in May of 2020, residents were asked to find historic sites and buildings, family-friendly amenities and more to do in Great Falls to help spotlight some places around town.
And now, signs are starting to pop up, pointing guests and local residents to recreation sites in Great Falls.
“Wayfinding helps us establish where we are, where we wish to go and how we get there,” the BID said. “While it is designed with the guest of our community in mind, our local residents will certainly find it helpful. The many assets of our community will be on full display and can’t help but instill a sense of pride with all that Great Falls has to offer!”
According to the Great Falls BID, people can expect to see 57 motorist signs, and 20 pedestrian signs put up.
You can read more about the project and where funds for it are coming from in the Great Falls BID’s press release here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.