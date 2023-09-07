GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This week 8 students are set to graduate from the new 6-week structural welding program from Great Falls College MSU (GFC-MSU).
"So essentially, it's an introduction to structural steel... it's supposed to give these students like practical experience moving forward so that they can be employable by the end of it as a welder," said Missy Pate, an employee development professional with ADF International and an instructor with the class.
In the course, students learn the basics of welding and participate in hands on training while gaining practical experience for the real world.
"The basics are important because if you go into it not knowing anything about it, it can be really challenging and really stressful," said Pate.
"It's what I'm here for because I know nothing, but they've taught me a heck of a lot in the six weeks of being here," said Kala Pedersen.
Pedersen is a single mom to a 6-year-old boy and she tells me initially she didn't sign up for the class because she didn't think she could make it work with her schedule - but she ultimately was able to make the class work.
"It's six weeks out of my life. It's six weeks out of anybody's life to where if you want a job out there doing welding, it's worth doing a six week program... it's doable like it's 4 hours a night," said Pedersen.
This course was an effort spearheaded by the Department of Labor and Industry's Buisness Engagement Team.
With the demand for welders on the rise throughout Montana, this program is serving as a model for how partnerships between state agencies, private employers, and educators can help bridge the skill gap throughout our state.
"I would have loved to have a program like this where I could come in and actually have that one on one time. I got a lot of experience at ADF, but I think that a fast track program like this for a company like ADF in particular is a really good thing, especially for people moving forward," said Pate.
Pedersen says she's always been drawn to blue-collar work and is confident that this course is setting herself and her son up for a bright future as she tells me she's going to gain more than just a job, she'll be gaining a career.
"It makes me feel really, really good because not only am I doing blue collar work to teach my son like, Hey, this is something that you can do. It's something I can teach my son," said Pedersen.
Right now the class is waiting to hear back on their welding qualification test results.
If you're interested in taking this course, you can call the GFCMSU's continuing education and training at 406-268-3734
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.