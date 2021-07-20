GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Sip 'N Dip Lounge in Great Falls is known for it's tiki theme, mermaids swimming behind the bar, and the legendary Piano Pat.
The iconic entertainer passed away in May 2021 and now the bar is looking to bring in a new entertainer.
"It's an institution of Great Falls. We want it to continue to be an institution in Great Falls. It's something that Great Falls is known for, it's a draw. So, you know what, we're going to make sure it's the best that it can be," said Sandi Thares, general manager at the O'Haire Motor Inn/Sip N' Dip.
They launched a nation-wide contest to find that next musical performer and they tell me Piano Pat has played a big role in helping with this contest.
"We had talked to Pat awhile ago about what we would do if she ever did retire or wasn't sitting in that seat. So she did have some input on this contest. It was her idea to take it nationally actually," said Thares.
Thares says she knows this contest has Pat's blessing and she's smiling down on them knowing they are doing it right.
"You know, she said 'Sandi, nobody can ever be me but somebody else can be them but in the same spot. So, that's what we're trying to do. Whoever takes this, we don't expect them to be Piano Pat. But we do expect them to be fun, entertaining, and like to talk to people because that's what it's all about," said Thares.
Anyone from Las Vega, California, New York City, Montana, or anywhere else in the country can apply.
Here is the timeline:
- August 25: Submissions are due by 5 p.m.
- September 2: Finalists will be notified.
- October 5-6: Finalists perform for the judges.
- October 8: Winner's first official performance at the Sip
There are four judges, Sandi, Jim Sargent, one TBD judge and another is a husband and wife team, country music start Aaron Tippin and his wife Thea, a Great Falls Native.
"Knowing their musical background and knowing what it takes to be in the entertainment business, I think that's valuable input that we can get from those two on really what is the next successful candidate going to be," said Thares.
Since the 60's, the Sip 'N Dip has always found new ways to be innovative and creative.
"Now we're adding the next voice to the bar. I have amazing employee's, they'll be a constant here. But we need to change it up just a little bit. And that's what we're doing with this voice contest. We're going to bring one more person into the family," said Thares.
They are calling it the Sip 'N Dip Music Bar and there are only two requirements for contestants.
- You and your instrument need to fit into the space
- No Bagpipes, Accordians, or Drums
"The person that comes in as the next voice of the Sip 'n Dip Music Bar is going to write their own piece of history at the Sip 'n Dip Lounge," said Thares.
To submit applications or learn more, click here.