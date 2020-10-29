Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...CASCADE, TOOLE, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&