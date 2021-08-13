GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man reportedly ran into the sliding doors at the Benefis ER, knocking them off their tracks while trying to run away from police Thursday.
On Aug. 12, Great Falls Police Officers responded to Benefis ER for a report of a possible drug overdose.
When officers arrived, they saw a woman being assisted by medical staff, however, documents say it was initially unclear if she had overdosed on illegal drugs or if she had a medical issue.
One officer spoke with a man, later identified as Steven Hellman, who had reportedly brought the woman to the ER.
The officer affidavit says Hellman was very irate and upset that he was being questioned, and before an officer could explain what they were doing he swore at them and walked away.
Due to a potential criminal investigation, an officer told Hellman to stop as they needed to talk to him.
Hellman continued to walk away, and when an officer grabbed his arm, Hellman said not to touch him, pulled and ran.
When Hellman reached the inner sliding entry doors, he reportedly did not wait for them to open and ran into them.
The doors were then knocked off their track and the glass broke, causing damage in excess of $1,500.
Hellman continued outside, and an officer grabbed his shirt before they both tripped and fell to the ground.
Documents say Hellman hit a pillar with his head which caused a laceration that was bleeding significantly.
Officers continued to give Hellman commands to stop, however, he reportedly continued to actively resist officer efforts to detain him.
After an officer took Hellman to the ground, documents say he continued to refuse to follow commands and struggle before officers were eventually able to get him in handcuffs.
Hellman was treated for his injury, arrested and transported to the Cascade County Detention Center.
Steven Robert Hellman has been charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.