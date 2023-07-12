GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A small fire broke out at the Sleep Inn and Mainstay Suites Tuesday evening.
Mike McIntosh with Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) said they received a water flow alarm at 9:25 pm, and on scene, crews saw people evacuating the hotel, but no visible smoke or fire.
An investigation found a small fire happened in room 318 that started in a night stand and generated enough heat to activate the building’s fire sprinkler system, which quickly extinguished the fire.
Fire damage to the room was reportedly minimal, however, there was significant water damage to the second and third floors.
Hotel management was able to move the majority of guests affected by the water from the sprinkler system to other rooms within the hotel, with one guest being moved to another hotel.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and restoration crews are assessing the damage, according to GFFR.
The occupant of the room could not be located by GFFR or the Great Falls Police Department as of the writing of this article. At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.