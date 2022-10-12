GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Residents in Great Falls were alerted by a siren going off at Calumet Montana Refining Wednesday morning.
According to Calumet, an "operational upset" resulted in a small fire that was contained and extinguished by personnel.
No injuries were reported.
“We are committed to safe and reliable operations,” said Wayne Leiker, Vice President. “Our team's immediate and effective response to this incident is a testament to their commitment and training.”
