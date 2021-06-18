GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Historically low water flows on the Smith River are making for extremely difficult floating conditions for permit holders, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reports.

As of Friday, June 18, streamflow at the Eagle Creek gauge measured a flow of 116 cubic feet per second (CFS). The long-term median flow for this date is 532 CFS, and the previous low flow ever recorded in the 29-year history of the gauge was 187 CFS, recorded in 2001.

FWP says they do not close the river due to low flows, but those who drew a permit to float the river should be aware that they will encounter difficult to nearly impossible floating conditions at present water levels.

In light of this announcement, FWP says many permit holders are choosing to cancel their float for this year.

“Our normal recommendations for suitable river levels for floating are 350 cfs for drift boats, 250 cfs for rafts, and 150 cfs for canoes and kayaks,” Colin Maas, FWP Park Manager for the Smith River, said. “Floating at lower levels may still be possible but is much more dependent upon a group’s equipment load, paddling and rowing skills, and their ability to read the water. And at these low flows, even travelling light, floaters will find that its necessary to get out and drag their boats down numerous lengthy gravel bars.”

Floaters should understand there is only one public access site to exit the river, and that once they launch, they are committed to complete the full 59 mile float no matter how bad conditions.

“We fully understand and appreciate how much it means to float the Smith for the folks who were lucky enough to draw a permit,” Maas added. “But we want them to be fully aware and prepared for the difficult conditions they will encounter should they attempt to float the river at these current water levels.”

For more information contact FWP’s Smith River hotline at 406-454-5861 from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

The Eagle Creek streamflow gauge station website can be found at waterdata.usgs.gov in the “Upper Missouri River Basin” section.