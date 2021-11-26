Smoked turkey with a side of firefighter

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Fire departments in the Great Falls area had a busier than usual turkey day, responding to a dozen calls to service.
Over half of these calls were related to the holiday.
While most of what crews responded to were medical service related, one of them was because a turkey was burnt in the oven.
There was no fire but the house was filled with smoke when great falls fire rescue arrived at the scene.
Officials say keeping prevention for an incident like this begins with the basics.
“There are a lot of things that can help. Keeping a clean oven is definitely a big part of it. scum and grime and grease that kind of builds up in your oven and if it hits a certain temperature that kind of makes it smoke up a lot,” Alex Richard, Firefighter and EMT with Great Falls Fire Rescue, said.
It took the crew 10 minutes to clear the smoke out, and no one was hurt.