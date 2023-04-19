GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As near-blizzard conditions are impacting areas around Great Falls to Lewistown, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) is giving a warning about traffic signals that may be hard to see.
Traffic signals on eastbound streets across the Electric City are full of snow, making it hard to see the lights, especially on 10th Ave. S.
Wednesday morning, GFPD reported crash investigators have seen several near misses because of inattentive drivers running red lights.
If you cannot see that the light is green, you should assume it is red and stop.
Reports of the issue have also been called in to 9-1-1 in Great Falls, and GFPD says they are aware of the issue and that there is no need to call about it.
Those out on the roads today are being told to slow down, stay off mobile devices, allow time and space to stop, pay attention and take their time.
