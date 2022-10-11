MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning.
A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
According to the US National Weather Service Great Falls, roads Tuesday morning are mainly wet, and there is scattered rain and mountain snowfall persisting throughout central Montana.
