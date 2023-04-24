Snowstorm destroys Lewistown Redbirds batting cages at Ryan Sparks Field

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A two-day snowstorm destroyed two Lewistown Redbirds American Legion baseball batting cages at Ryan Sparks baseball field April 18 and 19.
According to GoFundMe, the RedBirds baseball program spent three years funding the batting cages and are seeking help.
Donations primarily operate the Redbirds, and they are trying to raise $20,000 to rebuild the batting cages.
"This batting cage was the one place the kids could go and use, generally regardless of the weather, as we don't have the luxury of an indoor facility," Lewistown Police Chief Justin Jenness wrote on GoFundMe. "My heart sank when I saw the destruction at the baseball field."
