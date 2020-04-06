GREAT FALLS - Issues of stigmatizing or being overly judgmental have come to light and it has the potential to create a negative impact on public health here in Great Falls.
For those who have recently traveled it can be intimidating right now to admit that or even tell someone, you may be showing symptoms.
The stigmas going around the public can create situations of severe avoidance or even rejection by some people.
According the Cascade County Health Department the people being stigmatized the most are those who have recently traveled.
Some travel can be under an essential circumstance right now including urgent medical care, relief efforts or even just trying to return home.
“Stigmatizing or being overly judgmental of people who have traveled is counterproductive for public health. If someone fears social and even physical or economic repercussions to becoming ill, they will be less likely to seek the care they need, or to provide the details that the health department needs to conduct effective contact tracing,” Trisha Gardner, Health Officer.
According to research by the CDC and John Hopkins University communities, resilience is improved when stigmas are reduced.
If you have ideas on how the community can become more resilient in these hard times the Cascade County Health Department is taking suggestions from the public, you can find