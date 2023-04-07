FORT HARRISON, Mont. - Every year, soldiers from across the state go to the Montana National Guard to compete in the state Best Warrior Competition.
For a week, they are pushed to their limits both mentally and physically competing in the competition.
"Each battalion sends a noncommissioned officer and a junior enlisted soldier to compete in the best warrior competition and represent their battalion," said Sgt Gabrielle Beveridge, a competitor in the 2023 state competition.
The Best Warrior Competition consists of 24 events, including physical readiness, weapons, and soldier skills.
"All of the skills that they're going to demonstrate as part of this competition are part of being a soldier. And so this is an opportunity to compete, an opportunity to show that they're the best and then potentially use those skills when called upon to serve our nation or state," said Maj Ryan Finnegan, public affairs officer with the Montana National Guard.
8 soldiers competed in 2023 and they each had a coach by their side helping them prepare and provide support during the events.
This year, Spc. Matthew Lee, from Bozeman, Mont., with D Co. 1-189th won Soldier of the Year and Sgt. Zach Sommerfield, from Sidney, Mont., with the 260th Engineer Support Company won NCO of the Year.
"Being a soldier has challenges, and it's great to see that there are people who accept those challenges and then want to do more to show that they are the absolute best in our state," said Finnegan.
Both Lee and Sommerfield will go on to compete in the Regional Best Warrior Competition on May 16th at Fort Harrison.
