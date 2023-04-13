MALTA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has closed some sites along the Milk River as flooding is impacting several locations along the Hi-Line.
The river has swelled over due to melting snow and recent rains, prompting FWP to authorize two emergency closures at fishing access sites and one emergency restriction at a wildlife management area.
These sites will be closed or restricted until further notice:
- Bjornberg Bridge Fishing Access Site, north of Hwy 2 between Saco and Hinsdale
- Closed to all public occupation and recreation as signed.
- Alkali Creek Fishing Access Site, southwest of Malta
- Closed to all public occupation and recreation as signed.
- Cree Crossing Wildlife Management Area, north of Sleeping Buffalo
- Closed at the lower parking area nearest the river as signed.
Signs will be posed at access points and closures or restrictions will be lifted as soon as conditions allow, FWP reported.
“The public is asked to use extreme caution when accessing FWP sites such as fishing access sites, wildlife management areas, state parks, and any other areas near rivers or streams. Flood water elevations change rapidly, and some sites may become partially or fully submerged by flood waters within minutes or hours,” FWP warned.
