CASCADE COUNTY - It’s been a frustrating weekend for some Great Falls homeowners, after finding crude graffiti on their fences, garage doors and cars. Vandalism is unfortunately nothing new for parts of town, but as they hit homes more often, some say the suspects may be getting bolder this time around.
Since Thursday, locals near Great Falls High woke up to curse words, racial slurs, and what seems to be President Donald Trump’s name spray-painted overnight in their backyards.
While they didn’t want to be on camera, the victims say they’ve seen new markings in a matter of days, even after spending hours cleaning up with chemicals and risking damage to existing paint.
They’re not alone either. On the city’s west side, one man (who wishes to remain anonymous) found his car vandalized twice within two weeks, with ‘Trump’ written in red and white paint on both sides.
While the methods are similar, it’s’ not known if these cases are directly connected. Great Falls Police say they’re investigating the reports, but couldn’t release more information as of the writing of this article.