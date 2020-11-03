GREAT FALLS- Election Day is here and election officials prepare for what could be a busier day than usual. Heading into tonight Dana Corson, Director of Elections & Voters Services, says their focus is to make sure their back-office systems are running correctly and prepared for security.
In the Primary Election, there was an issue with practice numbers after they were not cleared from the system, giving out false numbers for a short period. Corson says they're going to make sure this doesn't happen this time around.
"I'm sure they're tired of us asking about it every month, but they're certainly aware of it. It's just something they overlooked. It's an area of a system that we don't have access to, that we can't verify, but we'll be able to test for those types of things ahead of time and look for that specific little problem that came up," says Dana Corson, Director of Elections & Voters Services.
With COVID playing a part in this election, officials are saying processing these ballots could be the biggest struggle.
The results will show starting at 8 PM tonight and will be updated through the night.