GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting Thursday, July 13, portions of 12th St. South will be closed to traffic for south side water main replacement.
Traffic will be closed on 12th St. South between 1st Ave. South and 4th Ave. South.
Barricades and detour signs will be put up for traffic rerouting.
The project is expected to take around four weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions.
For more information, you can contact Rob Skawinski with United Materials at (406)453-7692 or Matt Proud, Civil Engineer, City of Great Falls at (406)771-1258.
