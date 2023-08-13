WOLF CREEK, Mont. - The southbound I-15 Wolf Creek Interchange at Exit 226 will be closed Aug. 14 while crews work on rehabilitation.
Depending on weather and other factors, the ramp is anticipated to be closed from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm.
To access I-15 southbound from Wolf Creek, travelers must take Recreation Rd. south to Exit 219.
Construction began earlier this spring to rehabilitate approximately seven miles of I-15 through Wolf Creek, and both north and southbound traffic will continue to travel in the northbound lanes until fall, according to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT).
Work is being done to improve the driving surface and enhance roadway safety features on this seven-mile stretch of I-15.
“The extreme climate and numerous freeze/thaw cycles in Wolf Creek Canyon have caused the roadway material to degrade to the point where routine maintenance is no longer practical,” MDT said.
You can find more information about the planned improvements and construction activities on the MDT website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.