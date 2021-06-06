GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Traffic on part of Fox Farm Road will be reduced to one lane for southbound cars and northbound traffic will be detoured starting Monday, June 7.

The City of Great Falls said in a release they have a contract with United Materials of Great Falls, Inc. for the replacement of 20-inch water main in Fox Farm Road from Alder Drive to 18th Avenue Southwest and crossing to the west in 18th Avenue Southwest.

Southbound traffic on Fox Farm Road will be reduced to one lane from 10th Avenue South to 18th Avenue Southwest and all northbound traffic will be detoured at Park Garden Road.

Anyone driving in the area should expect lane mergers on 6th Street Southwest and 10th Avenue South.

Barricades and detour signs will be provided by United Materials.

Work is anticipated to be completed by July 2, weather permitting.

Access for local businesses will be available during construction.

Lane closures are necessary for the safety of the traveling public and construction activities.

For more information, you can contact Rob Skawinski with United Materials at 453-7692 or Richard Johnson with the City of Great Falls.