The Sparkettes' annual Trail of Terror normally draws hundreds of people from across the Treasure State to support their fundraising efforts. Unfortunately, the future of this year's event remains in jeopardy due to a prolonged construction project in the area of 47th Street South in Great Falls.
Board Member Cathy Korona says the team can't access their 20 acres of land because the only public road to get to the event site will be shut down for another two months.
Normally they'd be preparing props and costumes, but according to the Sparkettes, the nearby U-Haul and Faith Center won't let any staff or volunteers cross private land to get to the Trail of Terror grounds.
The event usually bring in close to $14,000 to help pay for the Sparkettes' competition fees, rent, and insurance. For now, the future of the 2020 Trail of Terror isn't clear.
"It could mean that the Sparkettes are no longer the only baton group in the state of Montana," said Korona.
This would mark the first time in 20 years the event has been cancelled.
Korona adds, the team has faced many obstacles this year. In June some of the houses and props they use were vandalized. Even still, the team could work quickly to get things up and running in just a few days. Board members must make a final decision sometime next week.
For now they're all remaining patient and hopeful. Anyone willing to make a donation can reach out on their Facebook page.