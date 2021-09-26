Sparkettes call for help to keep Trail of Terror event going

Great Falls- Just when we thought it couldn't get worse, the Sparkettes have run into another issue with the Trail of Terror event, and one that is calling on help from the community.
After recent complaints from neighbors, the Sparkettes were forced to get a permit to hold their annual event and put up a fence towards the end of the street.
Recently, organizers got word that the fence needed to be placed around the entire event site.
Helpers have already begun to make progress, but Board Member Cathy Korona says now it's just a waiting game.
"We have to wait for S&K to drop all the t-post... he's going to do that on Monday. Then we just wait for the screening to get here, or we may just end up doing a pallet fence, putting pallets on the t-post, and making a fence," said Korona.
The Sparkettes are still hoping to open the event by Friday. If you would like to donate pallets or money, you can reach out to Sparkettes of Montana on Facebook or call 788-1016.