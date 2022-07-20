GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Air National Guard (MANG) has been helping protect our freedoms since World War One, and recently, they've been taking their history to the skies in a C-130.
The heritage plan represents 75 years' worth of history for the 120th Airlift Wing.
"It's always important to remember where you came from. The sacrifices made from generations that came before us that paved the way, all the way up to present day," said 1st Lt. Ben Webb, a pilot for the Montana Air National Guard.
The plane was dedicated to the city of Great Falls because MANG is located on Gore Hill in the Electric City; it also showcases other painted features.
"There's the black and white stripes on the wings, those are representative of the invasion of Normandy. If you take a look at the tail, Big Sky Country 3-7-77, that's homage to the state of Montana and really showing our respect for all the support the state has given us over the years. Then if you look at the stars on both sides, it's actually taken each current member of the MANG and superimposed their names into the stars. If you take a look at the props, yellow and black Vigilantes, that shows us where we're at now and where we're headed, ready to answer the nation’s call at any minute," said Webb.
The Montana Air National Guard originated in 1947 and the heritage C-130 is honoring and preserving 75 years of heritage.
"To be able to look back all the way thru really shows you how far you've come as a unit and a nation," said Webb.
To learn more about the history of the 120th Airlift Wing, click here.
If you want a closer look at the heritage plane, it will be on display at the Montana's Military Open House Flight Over the Falls (air show) on July 23 and 24, 2022.
