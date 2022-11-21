GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Only 30 votes separate two candidates in the Cascade County Clerk and Recorder race.
Now, Cascade County commissioners are going to hold a special meeting to discuss the portential recount at 4:00 P.M. on November 22.
The vote canvas in Cascade County was done on Friday and the election was certified by the local canvas board.
Rina Moore has 4 more days to file her recount request; she is expected to call for that recount.
Moore is running against Sandra Merchant and the numbers, according to the secretary of state's website, show a close race at 14,331 votes and 14,301 votes; just 30 votes separate these two candidates.
The board is going to talk about the potential in contacting Rutherford Consulting of Yellowstone County to administer the recount process.
Commissioner Joe Briggs says Bret Rutherford has been Yellowstone County's appointed chief elections administrator since 2010 and only resigned to start his consulting firm in 2022.
The meeting is going to allow the commissioners to talk about and formalize the process as the recount needs to happen in a timely fashion.
According to the agenda, there will be a time for public comment before the meeting is finished.
You can access the meeting via zoom, you just have to click here.
