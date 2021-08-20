GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every March hundreds of people flock to the Electric City as it transforms into the western art capital of the world.
Due to COVID-19, officials came up with a way to bring twice the amount of fun while keeping everyone safe.
Special Edition Western Art Week kicked off on August 18 and runs through August 22.
At the Expo Park, the Great Western Living and Design Show is taking place and it's actually multiple shows in one with over 110 booths showcasing the best of the west.
"This is one of my all-time favorites, this is saw-tooth buffalo," said Sonja Albert, as she showed Montana Right Now some of her and her husband’s work.
Sonja and her husband, Edmond, are participating in the Celebration of Native Plains Artists, the showcase featuring Native American artists and crafters.
"We're very excited that we're able to showcase native artists who are actually award-winning artists in their own right," said Angie Main, executive director for NACDC Financial Services, Inc.
This is Sonja's first show and she says she's excited to be a part of something that features so many great artists.
"I live for art and music and family. And I feel like I have a family amongst these artists. I feel that sense of belonging, it's finally come to me and I'll never leave, I'm home," said Sonja.
Sonja is a free-flow artist and started her art journey when she was just 5-years-old.
"It invokes a sense of being seen and not being invisible. I believe as a Native American I lost my identity for a time and now I'm able to use my paintings as a tool to be seen and heard... It allows me to create beauty in a world where every day there is so much ugliness around us," said Sonja.
For her husband, Edmond, he's a local here in Great Falls and is a self-taught artist.
He was raised on Hill 57 and he pursued his dream of being a professional artist; participating in the C.M. Russell Art Auction (another staple in Western Art Week) 10 times.
He says his inspiration comes from people and nature.
"I just drive past a certain range of mountains that look really good to me and think to myself, that looks really paintable," said Edmond.
He tells Montana Right Now he paints what people are doing today.
"Mine are more modern, contemporary, and this is what they're doing today and this is what they're wearing today. A lot of them are from different fields, they're lawyers, they're teachers, they're professionals. But they love to dance, that's part of their life," said Edmond.
"It's just an opportunity to see original work by native artists, and it's the real deal with the native artists," said Main.