GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Three schools in Montana have been named official Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools.
The schools are Carroll College, Capital High School and the Great Falls Public Schools Early Learning Center.
These school communities have shown determination and are helping Special Olympics Montana move towards their collective goal of creating a truly unified generation of young people who embrace differences and lead social change.
They are redefining the future as they make our communities more inclusive of people with intellectual disabilities.
In doing so, they are making the world a more accepting place for everyone.
Great Falls Public Schools says they are excited that the Early Learning Center has been recognized and look forward to continuing to forge new paths towards inclusion for people of all abilities and transforming the world in the process.
