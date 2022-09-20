GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Tip-a-Cop events have been happening all over the Treasure State to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics Montana.
They have partnered with Mackenzie River Pizza in 2011 in Whitefish, MT and it has expanded since; raising over $176,000.
Law Enforcement and Special Olympics athletes say this event is a great way to interact with the community while raising money for a great cause.
"We're tipping a cop in the state of Montana... It is so much fun to meet other officers in town," said Special Olympics athlete, Philip Nehiley.
Local law enforcement acts as celebrity services and their tips go to Special Olympics Montana.
"We want to create awareness for the Special Olympics athletes and the program and it's a great way for us to support that organization," said Mike Stimac, probation and parole officer for the Department of Corrections.
All money raised through this event stays in Montana with 60% saying local and the other 40% going to help at the state wide level for Special Olympics.
There are a few more Tip-a-Cop events left including September 27th at the Mackenzie River in Whitefish and Mackenzie River South and North in Kalispell.
Special Olympics is a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition to more than 2,000 people with intellectual disabilities in Montana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.