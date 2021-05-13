GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Special Olympics Montana is celebrating teams across the state this week, as they host socially distanced award ceremonies for the summer games based on guidelines from their international branch.

To stay below their capacity limit of 50 people, SOMT tells Montana Right Now they’re travelling around the state and giving every team their own ceremony.

For the past couple of days, people cheered as Great Falls athletes took the stage in Paris Gibson Field and Carter Park for their shining achievements.

“I love the opportunity to get out and see our athletes. They’re just so happy to be able to participate again and be involved in sports,” said Laurie Roberts, SOMT’s director for the CM Russel Area.

This change comes after a year of cancellations from COVID-19, with no way to practice or hang out with their teams. “I think a lot of it is the social aspect for them, as well as their chance to compete and participate in Special Olympics,” said Roberts.

Roberts says these partly virtual ceremonies help give them that opportunity. Even then, they’re only physically open to athletes and people in the organization to create enjoyably safe environments for teams statewide.

Roberts tells MRN parents have been understanding of the move.

“We want to make sure that we are abiding by the guidelines so that our athletes remain healthy and have a fun experience,” she said. “Parents of people with disabilities are very careful. They want to make sure their athletes are healthy and don’t get ill.”

As another precaution, athletes now focus on improving individually instead of practicing in teams.

“This year we have gone to soccer skills, so that our athletes practice dribbling the ball, and maneuvering, running, shooting with the ball,” said Roberts.

With that said, Roberts says they’re hopeful for updated guidelines coming in the near future.

As the organization gears up for basketball signups later this fall, they encourage you to get out, volunteer and support athletes in your area.