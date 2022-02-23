GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Spirit of Montana award was presented to the volunteers of the Sand Coulee Fire Department for their response to the Gibson Flats Fire last December.
A release from the Office of the Governor says Governor Greg Gianforte presented the award Tuesday and joined the volunteer firefighters for dinner at American Bar in Stockett.
Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department Chief Levi McCale and Assistant Chief Chris Kindred accepted the Spirit of Montana award on behalf of the department.
“One of my greatest honors as governor is recognizing Montanans who embody what it means to be a good neighbor and serve one another. The Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department is an outstanding example,” Gov. Gianforte said. “As the first responders on the ground at the Gibson Flats Fire, these volunteer firefighters saved property and lives. I appreciated joining them for a burger last night in Stockett and saying thanks.”
“Sand Coulee Fire was the first fire department on the scene. It was their quick response and leadership that set all of the responding agencies up for success. Their quick and decisive action saved many lives,” Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said.
“This was a great example of a local volunteer fire department enacting mutual aid. It was because of the department’s quick determination that they were able to get resources where they were needed. They saved lives and many homes, and we’re grateful,” Great Falls Fire Chief Jeremy Jones said.
“It’s a great honor to receive this award. The reason we do what we do isn’t about award or recognition, it’s a deep-down sense of community and respect for our neighbors,” Chief McCale and Assistant Chief Kindred said. “The Montanan spirit is one that is strong and rooted with community in mind, and without the support of every available first responder, whether it be EMS, Fire, or Police, the protection of our community wouldn’t be possible.”
They continued, “In the spirit of Montana, we want to share this honor with all of our emergency services in Cascade County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.