Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Teton, Judith Basin, Eastern Pondera, Toole, Cascade and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow down tree limbs. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. For additional weather information, check our website at www.weather.gov/greatfalls. &&