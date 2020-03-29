GREAT FALLS - While many are stuck at home due to concerns about the coronavirus, the Alliance for Youth’s Chalk Your Walk Day on Sunday gave locals an opportunity to spread some positivity through art.
With a handful of chalk, people of all ages spent the day writing and drawing colorful messages of hope on driveways and sidewalks, reminding everyone to love each other during the pandemic. It’s all to build a sense of community, one volunteer said, especially as some struggle to adjust to an ever-changing situation.
”I think it’s rewarding, not only for us, but for people to see that there’s people out there that are doing things that are positive for our community,” said Brianna Bowen, who works as a teacher in the Great Falls school district. “[We want] to give hope and love into the community as much as there’s [negativity] and chaos going around.”
Bowen said she encourages everyone to draw on their own driveways, but if you don’t have any chalk lying around, she also recommends spending quality time with your family and loved ones to keep your spirits high during the COVID-19 pandemic.