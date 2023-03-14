GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After all the snow Montanans have seen recently, spring may not be the first thing that comes to mind.
However after daylight savings last weekend and the first official day of spring being next week, the Great Falls Fire Rescue has some reminders about spring safety.
Many use this time of year to start taking care of tasks around the house, like replacing smoke detector batteries, making sure carbon monoxide detectors are working, and creating/practicing a family escape plan.
However, according to the assistant chief of prevention with GFFR, Mike McIntosh, while 71% of Americans have an escape plan in case of a fire; only about 47% have actually practiced them.
"It's always important to remember fire safety at all times of the year. Spring is and is not more important than one other of the of the season. So it's just a good fresh reminders. Remember to do all the things to keep yourself safe, keep your house safe and keep the people that you love safe," said McIntosh.
As spring brings warmer weather, he also reminds everyone in Great Falls as they get ready to light those back yard fire places, to follow the rules on the type of fire pit you can have as well as what you can burn; and you can find that information here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.