GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Smoke may be seen in the Little Belt Mountains this spring from prescribed burns.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is planning these burns to reduce the potential for large wildfires, reduce excess vegetation and improve overall forest health.
A release from the Forest Service says the burns will be timed depending on weather, the dryness of fuels and airflow to minimize smoke impact on communities.
Individual burn units can range from 70 to 651 acres, for a total of about 971 acres.
Prescribed burning on the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District may include 320 acres in the Dry Fork drainage east of Monarch, as well as Finn Creek and Gold run Road 3302.
In the Forest Green area, a unit adjacent to Ranch Creek Road, Forest Service road 3423, may also be treated with prescribed fire to reduce excess fuel loading adjacent to private property the Forest Service said.
A 651 acre prescribed burn is planned by the Judith-Musselshell Ranger District in the Haymaker area, about 16 miles northwest of Harlowton as a continuation of a large landscape restoration project to bring the area back to historical conditions.
If you are in the Monarch, Hughsville, Harlowton, Neihart, Forest Green and recreation sites in the Dry Fork drainage and the Ranch Creek area you may see or smell smoke from these burns.
