Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations over 6 inches possible at lower elevations and over 12 inches possible in the mountains. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&