FORT BENTON, MT, Bureau of Land Management announced the James Kipp Recreation Area visitor facilities are now open, and that includes the boat ramp and campground.
James Kipp Recreation Area which is located in the beautiful Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument is a great place to spend time outdoors.
“A big ‘Thank You’ goes to our U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service neighbors at the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge,” said BLM Acting UMRBNM Manager Jesse Hankins.
“They brought in some heavy equipment to help us clear ice off the boat ramp. Their help is very much appreciated.” Hankins concluded.
The water is extremely cold this time of year, and the water is fast-flowing.
So, boaters are asked for the sake of their safety, to make sure all boat occupants are wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved lifejacket.
People are encouraged to go and enjoy some time in the great outdoors at James Kipp Recreation Area but are reminded to be respectful of the area and safe during their visit.
Please, call the Missouri Breaks Interpretive Center at 406-622-4000 for more information.
Check out the monument’s interactive recreation map for more outdoor adventure opportunities -- https://www.blm.gov/visit/upper-missouri-river-breaks-national-monument.
