PIEGAN, Mont. - Due to spun-out semi-trucks, US-89 six miles south of Peigan is blocked.

Anyone in the area can expect road closures, reduced speeds and delays.

The Montana Department of Transportation Travel Info Map says there is poor visibility and severe driving conditions in the area.

As of the writing of this article, the Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on US-89 on Two Medicine Bridge from mile marker 84, around Robere, to mile marker 102, around Joe Show East Road/Canal Road.