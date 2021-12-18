SQUEEZEx3: New non-profit organization steps up to prevent daycare negligence

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- After losing their child to daycare negligence, one family is launching a new organization to help prevent this issue from spreading throughout Great Falls.
After losing their 3-month old daughter last year, Taylor Richeson and Austin Johnson thought of a creative way to cope with their situation and help others all at the same time.
This July the SQUEEZEx3 non-profit organization was launched and their goal is simple, to help families in need and help prevent this issue from happening to others.
"We do daycare scholarships to help families in need, we provide Christmas so that their money can be spent on things that are important and we can take care of the fun stuff for them and then we just try to provide infant funeral cost for children who've passed to daycare negligence too," said Organizer Taylor Richeson.
Since launching, the organization has already helped multiple families, and although it's been a blessing putting a smile on these families' faces, Richeson says the beginning stage was a bit difficult.
"It's been nerve-racking but it's also been so healing for us. I love giving and this is my way of healing and doing good for my daughter."
The long-term goal is to bring more safety into daycares so families can be at ease.
"Get daycares required for CPR training, drop-in daycares having more regulations. So we're working for more regulations, making daycares safer and just making sure everyone's kids are safe and can be trusted in a different home."
SQUEEZEx3 is helping provide Christmas presents and clothes to a few more families this holiday season.
If you're a family in need that would like to learn more on how to get involved, you can reach out to SQUEEZEx3 on their Facebook page.