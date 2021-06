BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Tribal Council approved the closing of St. Mary Lake to all watercrafts beginning Tuesday, June 22 in an effort to search for Leo Wagner.

According to a notice from the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office will help BLES will search and recover efforts.

CCSO will use specialized sonar, boats and drivers mainly in the southern part of the lake, according to BLES.

The lake will reopen Saturday, June 26.