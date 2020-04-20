Yesterday police responded to a call of two men fighting on 8th Avenue North.
While responding, dispatch got another call related to the incident saying Thomas Kennedy left the scene with a large knife and the other man was walking north bleeding from his stomach.
When officers contacted Kennedy, he said he had the knife on him, but officers could not find it during a pat search.
Officers did find a broken syringe with clear liquid in his pocket. Kennedy told officers it was methamphetamine.
According to the Great Falls Police Department, The victim in the case is stable at Benefis.
The stabbing portion of the case is still under investigation by detectives.
All individuals involved in the case have been identified and there is no danger to the public.
Court documents say Kennedy has 2017 misdemeanor convictions in Wyoming, Colorado, and Oregon. He has a Conviction in Washington from 2019.
Kennedy is facing 2 counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. The state has requested his bond be set at $25,000.