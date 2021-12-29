GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Stage one fire restrictions have been rescinded in the Electric City.
Deputy City Manager, Charles Anderson signed executive order 2021-3, calling off fire restrictions that were put in place on Dec. 16.
Restrictions were put in place following dry conditions and wildland fires that affected citizens’ safety and property in Great Falls.
According to the executive order, thanks to recent precipitation and snow cover, the potential for wildland fires is no longer an immediate threat to the safety of citizens and to properties within the incorporated city limits.