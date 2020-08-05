LEWISTOWN- Stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect for Petroleum County starting at 12:01 am Friday, August 7.
Fire restrictions apply to all state, private and Bureau of Land Management lands in the county, however, the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refugee will not be in fire restrictions according to a release from the Bureau of Land Management.
The following acts are prohibited under Stage 1 fire restrictions:
Building, maintaining, attending or using a campfire, except within an established, metal fire ring in a developed recreation site.
Approved campfire locations in Petroleum County include the Crooked Creek Recreation Area
Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
Exemptions to the fire restrictions are allowed for people using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG; for a federal, state or local officer, or member of an organized law enforcement , rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty; or people with a permit or written authorization allowing the otherwise prohibited act or omission.
“The Lewistown Area Restrictions Group would like to remind the public that even the smallest spark has the potential to cause significant damage, so please do your part to prevent wildfires: by making sure your farm equipment is in good working order, never leave a campfire unattended and make sure your campfire is dead out before leaving your campsite. Take precautions while recreating on public lands by always carrying a shovel, bucket, and fire extinguisher,” the release says.
For more information, you can contact the Bureau of Land Management at 406-538-1942; U.S. Army Corp of Engineers at 406-526-3411; Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation at 406-538-7789; your local office of Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks or your local fire department or sheriff’s office.
You can visit this website here for the most up-to-date information on fire restrictions.