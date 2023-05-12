Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Pin

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With the prices of groceries rising, the need for food banks have gone up; whether it's for one month or several, more people are starting to need a hand up.

The National Association of Letter Carriers will hold it's annual national food drive on Saturday, May 13. 

Helping is simple, all you have to do is leave non-perishable food items by your mailbox at 8:30 A.M. on Saturday; then letter carriers will take that food and bring it to the food bank. 

This Stamp Out Hunger food drive is the biggest food drive for the Great Falls Community Food Bank and it's important because with summer fast approaching, most school meal programs are suspended. 

We had the chance to talk with a letter carrier who says while this isn't normally part of their day, they're proud to be making a positive difference in the community. 

"Well, as a letter carrier, we see everything that goes on in the community from a sort of personal perspective. So when you have, like, the statistics, you always see the statistics of hunger in the community; we see it actively as it's going on. And so as a carrier, we take a lot of pride in being able to help out our people and help out our community," said Pidge Mcbroom, a city letter carrier. 

Montana Food Banks participating in this food drive include: 

Billings Family Service

3927 1st Ave South

Billings, MT 59101

https://billingsfamilyservice.org/#donate

or text STAMP to 26989 from your smartphone and click the link

Community Cupboard

318 W Broadway St

Lewistown, MT 59547

https://secure.etransfer.com/EFT/BlockCode/donation1.cfm?d2org=CMF&d2tool=donate

Dawson county Food Bank

1112Benham St.

Dawson, MT 59330

https://mfbn.org/donate/

Gallatin Valley Food Bank

602 Bond St

Bozeman, MT 59715

https://gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org/#donate

Great Falls Community Food Bank

1620 12th Ave N

Great Falls, MT 59401

https://formsvault.net/greatfallsfoodbank/donate.php

Helena Food Share

PO Box 943

Helena, MT 59624

https://helenafoodshare.org/general-donation-form/

Livingston Food Resource Center

202 South 2nd St

Livingston, MT 59047

https://livingstonfrc.org/contribute/donate.html

Missoula Food Bank

1720 Wyoming St

Missoula, MT 59801

https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/mfbccstampouthunger

