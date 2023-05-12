GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With the prices of groceries rising, the need for food banks have gone up; whether it's for one month or several, more people are starting to need a hand up.
The National Association of Letter Carriers will hold it's annual national food drive on Saturday, May 13.
Helping is simple, all you have to do is leave non-perishable food items by your mailbox at 8:30 A.M. on Saturday; then letter carriers will take that food and bring it to the food bank.
This Stamp Out Hunger food drive is the biggest food drive for the Great Falls Community Food Bank and it's important because with summer fast approaching, most school meal programs are suspended.
We had the chance to talk with a letter carrier who says while this isn't normally part of their day, they're proud to be making a positive difference in the community.
"Well, as a letter carrier, we see everything that goes on in the community from a sort of personal perspective. So when you have, like, the statistics, you always see the statistics of hunger in the community; we see it actively as it's going on. And so as a carrier, we take a lot of pride in being able to help out our people and help out our community," said Pidge Mcbroom, a city letter carrier.
Montana Food Banks participating in this food drive include:
Billings Family Service
3927 1st Ave South
Billings, MT 59101
https://billingsfamilyservice.org/#donate
or text STAMP to 26989 from your smartphone and click the link
Community Cupboard
318 W Broadway St
Lewistown, MT 59547
https://secure.etransfer.com/EFT/BlockCode/donation1.cfm?d2org=CMF&d2tool=donate
Dawson county Food Bank
1112Benham St.
Dawson, MT 59330
Gallatin Valley Food Bank
602 Bond St
Bozeman, MT 59715
https://gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org/#donate
Great Falls Community Food Bank
1620 12th Ave N
Great Falls, MT 59401
https://formsvault.net/greatfallsfoodbank/donate.php
Helena Food Share
PO Box 943
Helena, MT 59624
https://helenafoodshare.org/general-donation-form/
Livingston Food Resource Center
202 South 2nd St
Livingston, MT 59047
https://livingstonfrc.org/contribute/donate.html
Missoula Food Bank
1720 Wyoming St
Missoula, MT 59801
