GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For the first time since 2019, the National Association of Letter Carriers will hold it's annual national food drive on Saturday, May 14. 

With grocery prices rising, the need for food banks have gone up and whether it's for one month or several, more people are starting to need a hand up. 

"Our agencies have told us they've really seen the needs increase. With the shelves being bare, this drive is really crucial with inflation and the economy lagging behind. So, it's really, our role is even more important than I think it's ever been," said Shaun Tatarka, executive director of the Great Falls Community Food Bank. 

This Stamp Out Hunger food drive is the biggest food drive for the Great Falls Community Food Bank and Tatarka says there will be about 30 volunteers helping the letter carriers on Saturday. 

"This is my 9th letter carriers food drive. And the way this community supports us and other charities around town is just really humbling and touching. Great Falls is an extremely generous community and I think we're all blessed to be a part of it and we're grateful," said Tatarka. 

This food drive is extremely important as he says summer is fast approaching and most school meal programs are suspended. 

Helping is simple, all you have to do is leave non-parishable food items by your mailbox before your mail is picked up on Saturday; then letter carriers will take that food and bring it to the food bank. 

Montana Food Banks participating in this food drive include: 

Billings Family Service

3927 1st Ave South

Billings, MT 59101

https://billingsfamilyservice.org/#donate

or text STAMP to 26989 from your smartphone and click the link

Community Cupboard

318 W Broadway St

Lewistown, MT 59547

https://secure.etransfer.com/EFT/BlockCode/donation1.cfm?d2org=CMF&d2tool=donate

Dawson county Food Bank

1112Benham St.

Dawson, MT 59330

https://mfbn.org/donate/

Gallatin Valley Food Bank

602 Bond St

Bozeman, MT 59715

https://gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org/#donate

Great Falls Community Food Bank

1620 12th Ave N

Great Falls, MT 59401

https://formsvault.net/greatfallsfoodbank/donate.php

Helena Food Share

PO Box 943

Helena, MT 59624

https://helenafoodshare.org/general-donation-form/

Livingston Food Resource Center

202 South 2nd St

Livingston, MT 59047

https://livingstonfrc.org/contribute/donate.html

Missoula Food Bank

1720 Wyoming St

Missoula, MT 59801

https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/mfbccstampouthunger

