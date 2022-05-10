GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For the first time since 2019, the National Association of Letter Carriers will hold it's annual national food drive on Saturday, May 14.
With grocery prices rising, the need for food banks have gone up and whether it's for one month or several, more people are starting to need a hand up.
"Our agencies have told us they've really seen the needs increase. With the shelves being bare, this drive is really crucial with inflation and the economy lagging behind. So, it's really, our role is even more important than I think it's ever been," said Shaun Tatarka, executive director of the Great Falls Community Food Bank.
This Stamp Out Hunger food drive is the biggest food drive for the Great Falls Community Food Bank and Tatarka says there will be about 30 volunteers helping the letter carriers on Saturday.
"This is my 9th letter carriers food drive. And the way this community supports us and other charities around town is just really humbling and touching. Great Falls is an extremely generous community and I think we're all blessed to be a part of it and we're grateful," said Tatarka.
This food drive is extremely important as he says summer is fast approaching and most school meal programs are suspended.
Helping is simple, all you have to do is leave non-parishable food items by your mailbox before your mail is picked up on Saturday; then letter carriers will take that food and bring it to the food bank.
Montana Food Banks participating in this food drive include:
Billings Family Service
3927 1st Ave South
Billings, MT 59101
https://billingsfamilyservice.org/#donate
or text STAMP to 26989 from your smartphone and click the link
Community Cupboard
318 W Broadway St
Lewistown, MT 59547
https://secure.etransfer.com/EFT/BlockCode/donation1.cfm?d2org=CMF&d2tool=donate
Dawson county Food Bank
1112Benham St.
Dawson, MT 59330
Gallatin Valley Food Bank
602 Bond St
Bozeman, MT 59715
https://gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org/#donate
Great Falls Community Food Bank
1620 12th Ave N
Great Falls, MT 59401
https://formsvault.net/greatfallsfoodbank/donate.php
Helena Food Share
PO Box 943
Helena, MT 59624
https://helenafoodshare.org/general-donation-form/
Livingston Food Resource Center
202 South 2nd St
Livingston, MT 59047
https://livingstonfrc.org/contribute/donate.html
Missoula Food Bank
1720 Wyoming St
Missoula, MT 59801
