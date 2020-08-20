GREAT FALLS - Vaping is a popular activity for teenagers and young adults in Montana, but a new study suggests vaping may increase their chances of catching COVID-19.
Stanford researchers found teens using e-cigarettes were five times more likely to catch Coronavirus symptoms than their peers. Local prevention specialists say that’s a significant number for youth across the state.
With nearly 19% of high schoolers and 3% of middle school students vaping daily statewide, many could face an increased chance of coughing, fever and breathing issues amidst the pandemic.
“More and more kids are getting addicted, and they’re becoming younger and younger,” said Beth Price Morrison, with Alliance for Youth. She said lung damage from breathing in hot e-cig products could be the reason behind the study’s results.
“It’s not just the nicotine, it’s also the unknown chemicals that are in there and they’re elevated to such a high degree of temperature that it’s permeating the lungs at such an alarming rate,” said Morrison.
In an email, Jody Murray with Great Falls Public Schools wrote:
“We work hard to protect our students from the dangers of [vaping products] We will continue to present information to our students about the harmful effects of all nicotine delivery devices.”
Since juuling items can take a variety of shapes and forms, Morrison recommends being cognizant of your children’s belongings, and teaching them about the risks as kids statewide head back to school
“These are all our kids, so we need to look out for them as a community,” she said, encouraging parents to have open conversations with their children on vaping as a preventative measure against e-cig risks.