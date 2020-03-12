CASCADE COUNTY - While careers in the sciences have grown in the past decade, millions of jobs in STEM still go unfilled nationwide. One program in the county wants to help out with that by lighting kids’ spark for scientific curiosities at a young age.
The Montana Air National Guard's STARBASE program gives hundreds of fifth graders in the Electric City the chance to be young scientists and engineers, using trial and error to solve problems with their classmates, while experimenting with plenty of available tools.
Program Director Wendy Fechter said this approach to teaching the sciences helps make subjects in the field much less scary for kids, especially those who think they're complicated.
"I think that for some kids, they think of science and math as scary, or you know, challenging,” said Fechter, “and if they can see and understand why they're doing science and math, it's not just numbers on paper but it relates to something."
Kids normally start thinking about their future jobs starting as young as fifth grade, according to the program director.
In a 2019 survey featuring that year’s participants, 21% of them said the program played a role in their career plans and college choices.