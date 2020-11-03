GREAT FALLS- The Middle School Boy’s Basketball season has been delayed until the start of the new year.
Great Falls Public Schools says the decision was made given the spike in COVID-19 being experienced by Cascade County and Great Falls Public Schools.
The GFPS Athletic Department made the decision in coordination with building administration, the Cascade County Health Department and athletic departments at both North Middle School and East Middle School.
“GFPS and the Athletic Department are committed to doing our part to help the community flatten the current Covid-19 curve,” GFPS wrote.
Practices are anticipated to start back up on January 4 and scheduled games are expected to resume shortly after.
All middle school activities including volleyball, wrestling, swimming and track and field are still planned to be offered in 2021, however, start dates will be affected by the shift of the Boy’s Basketball season.
GFPS says they will continue to work with the Cascade City-County Health Department on all decisions related to athletics and athletic competition.
This change only affects Middle Schools Boy’s Basketball, and High School Fall Athletes currently participating in postseason play will not be affected.
As per the direction of the MHSA, high school winter activities will begin practice on December 7 with no competitions scheduled until after the start of the new year according to GFPS.