Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH, ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN, EASTERN PONDERA, TOOLE, LIBERTY, HILL, CASCADE, CHOUTEAU AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND THOSE PULLING TRAILERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR ADDITIONAL WEATHER INFORMATION, CHECK OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/GREATFALLS. && MOLDAN