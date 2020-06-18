State Officials concerned about low Census activity in rural areas of Montana

GREAT FALLS- State officials are concerned Census activity remains low in the rural areas of Montana.
Now, city leaders are working hard to make sure everyone fills out their forms, or else the state could collectively lose thousands of dollars and a second US House seat.
City Commissioner Owen Robinson says they’ve made progress since April, but there’s still a long way to go before securing that second US House seat.
“Getting that extra seat in the House of Representatives would be huge for Montana,” Robinson says.
Right now, Montana sits at a 55% Census self-response rate and as of this morning, 11 counties sit below 30%.
Robinson says there’s a reason why a lot of these rural areas are putting out fewer numbers.
“They didn't get the initial mailings that everybody else does, and then it was supposed to be followed up with people going to their houses and giving them the things to fill out and it got behind because of COVID,” Robinson says.
Even though physical copies may not be available, people can complete their census online. Public libraries are also offering internet service for anyone who might not have access.
“If you don’t have internet access the library can help you out, and the rural libraries all over Montana are set up to help people,” says Katie Richmond, public relations and program coordinator at the Great Falls Public Library. “They’ve got the computers, they’ve got the internet access, and there have been training for those librarians to help people with completing the census.”
According to Richmond, a lot of people may have concerns when it comes to privacy and the type of questions and information that is required to fill out the form, but she says people shouldn’t be worried about cyber-security when it comes to census forms.
“The census is not gathering any information you haven’t already put on Facebook,” Richmond says. “They’re not gathering any information that your kid’s video games have gathered about how many people are in the house and who’s using the internet. It’s not anything that anybody is going to track you down over.”
According to City Commissioner Robinson, the deadline to complete your Census form has been pushed back due to COVID-19. For all those dates and details be sure to head over to the Census website here.