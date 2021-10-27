State reallocates ARPA funds following 'Return to Work' program failure

GREAT FALLS, Mont - After a failed attempt to help people get back to work, Montana is now reallocating COVID-funds to help our frontline workers.
In the ARPA commission meeting it was decided that some of the money used for Montana’s Return to Work program will now be used to help recruit out-of-state nurses.
Back in May, Governor Greg Gianforte launched the Return to Work program, giving people $1,200 to get back into the workforce.
After a while, the state realized this plan wasn't addressing some major barriers.
"Accessing childcare and workforce housing, people weren't able to find housing where jobs they wanted to work, " said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott.
The state is reallocating about $4.35 million from that program to bring in more help for health care workers, Abbott says this money should be used a specific way.
"Our permanent community-based health care workforce nurses and other frontline health care providers are burnt out, they're leaving the workforce and so we think we really should approach this problem focusing on the folks that have gotten us through it the last two years."
A second bucket will also be pulled from the Return to Work program giving the state at least another $5 million to work with.
There is no decision where that money will go yet but lawmakers are considering other workforce areas and agriculture.
At this time the state is still determining when these funds will go out.